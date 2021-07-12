Dedicated Teacher Built A Mobile Graduation Stage And Drove It To Students’ Homes

A group of 10 high school students made it possible for a father with impaired mobility to walk with his newborn son. Three years ago, Jeremy King, 37, from Germantown, Maryland, underwent surgery for a brain tumor that resulted in physical challenges like not being able to balance well. When he and his wife, Chelsie, 32, found out they were expecting in June 2020, the two were concerned about how they would take their child out on walks and other activities.