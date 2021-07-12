Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Conor McGregor entering ‘peaking time’ ahead of 33rd birthday as coach rules out UFC star retiring after horror injury

By Jack Figg
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LiX4D_0augONrO00

CONOR McGREGOR is entering 'peaking time' ahead of his 33rd birthday with his coach ruling out retirement.

McGregor's fighting future was left in question after he was beaten by Dustin Poirier for a consecutive time following a horror leg injury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02akBI_0augONrO00
Conor McGregor after his injury against Dustin Poirier Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12K6Ub_0augONrO00
Conor McGregor's coach ruled out retiring after defeat to Dustin Poirier Credit: Getty

The Irishman suffered a broken tibia towards the end of the first round, leaving Poirier declared the winner after the doctor's stoppage.

UFC legend Jon Jones, 33, was among those to doubt whether McGregor would be able to continue his career.

But one of the men who knows him best, head coach John Kavanagh, poured cold water on retirement talk, hoping for 'a couple of years' to come.

Kavanagh told the UFC's Laura Sanko: “He truly loves this and it’s hard to imagine him not wanting to come back, not wanting to do this again.

"Because we really just got this fantastic rhythm.

"He’s turning 33, which to me is a peaking time where strength meets conditioning and mental and physical and spiritual maturity, everything’s coming together.

"I think we have a couple of years of this ahead of us.”

McGregor turns 33 this week and will spend the next six weeks on crutches having undergone a successful surgery.

JOIN SUN VEGAS: GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH 100s OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Ts&Cs apply)

He initially beat Poirier, 32, in 2014 but was knocked out in their rematch in January.

After McGregor's gruesome injury, both fighters called for a fourth fight with trilogy ending in unprecedented fashion.

Kavanagh added: “Credit to Dustin, that’s the way fighting goes. He won. It’s an unfulfilling end to the night.

"I don’t want to put words in Conor’s mouth, but even if it goes in a way where you just get punched out, you can say ‘All right, you got me.’

"This doesn’t feel properly finished, so to speak. Closure, that’s the word I was looking for.”

Comments / 0

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
233K+
Followers
25K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Dustin Poirier
Person
Jon Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Combat#Irishman#Bt Sport#Ts Cs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UFC
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Sports
Related
UFCmmanews.com

Dustin Poirier Reacts To McGregor Posting DM Request From Wife

Dustin Poirier has responded to Conor McGregor bringing his wife into the trash talk ahead of their trilogy fight. Poirier vs. McGregor 3 will headline UFC 264 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night (July 10). Poirier lost his first encounter with McGregor back in 2014 via first-round TKO. He ended up scoring the second-round TKO in the rematch in January.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Khabib Leaks ‘Insane’ Conor McGregor Money Offer

Conor McGregor is currently one of the most well known MMA fighters in the combat sports world and his rivalry with Dustin Poirier is well known at this point in time. UFC 264 change stunned Conor McGregor fans. Khabib Nurmagomedov is undoubtedly one of the best MMA fighters in the...
UFCPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Ronda Rousey shares what Conor McGregor did to impress her

Conor McGregor may have lost on Saturday night to Dustin Poirier in a TKO due to medical stoppage, but he left many people impressed, including Ronda Rousey. Rousey shared a tweet on Sunday, a day after McGregor’s fight, regarding what the 32-year-old lightweight did to amaze her. Rousey was impressed that McGregor had the presence of mind to promote his next fight despite suffering through a huge leg injury.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Suspends Conor McGregor From UFC

UFC President Dana White has listed out some medical suspensions and it includes Conor McGregor, who suffered a leg injury at UFC 264 that will likely to keep him away for the remainder of the season. He had sustained broken tibia at the end of the opening round of Saturday’s...
UFCComplex

Sylvester Stallone Says Conor McGregor Would Be ‘Foolish’ Not to Accept Jake Paul’s Challenge

Sylvester Stallone says he fully supports a Conor McGregor vs. Jake Paul fight. TMZ caught up with the 75-year-old Rocky star just hours before McGregor faces Dustin Poirier in UFC 264. Stallone briefly broke down his predictions for Saturday’s event and then was asked about the recent drama between McGregor and Paul. As previously reported, Paul has challenged the former UFC champ to a boxing match, and even put a $50 million offer on the table. The two have continued to exchange shots throughout 2021, but they’ve yet to land a deal.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Colby Covington ‘Humiliates’ Dustin Poirier Wife In Video

According to Jesse On Fire, talked about initial reports which stated that Dustin Poirier had gotten the back-end for his first fight against Conor McGregor at UFC 178, which saw The Notorious One defeating The Diamond. However, it seems Dustin Poirier had no back-end at all for his fight against The Notorious One. Megan Fox also recently dropped a bombshell related to Dustin Poirier.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Joe Rogan Allegedly ‘Humiliated’ Conor McGregor

UFC commentator Joe Rogan seemed to have angered Conor McGregor’s head coach, John Kavanagh. It is because the Irishman had suffered an injury against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 and according to Kavanagh it was not a good idea to interview McGregor straightaway at that moment. Colby Covington Drops Conor McGregor Drug Bombshell.
UFCCNET

How much money did Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier make at UFC 264

Round No. 3 in the Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier saga has reached its conclusion in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with McGregor suffering a loss thanks to a freak leg break in the dying seconds of the first round. One big question: Just how much money each athlete...
UFCmmanews.com

McGregor Offers Proof Of Mrs. Poirier’s DM Request: “She Lyin’ To You”

Immediately following Thursday’s chaotic UFC 264 Pre-Fight Press Conference, Conor McGregor took a moment to prove his image of a direct message (DM) request from Dustin Poirier‘s wife is as real as it gets. Dustin Poirier has said numerous times that he does not care about all the pre-fight drama...
UFCEsquire

Watch a Doctor React to Conor McGregor’s Broken Leg at UFC 264

Controversial MMA fighter Conor McGregor was beaten again by Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Following a knockout defeat back in January, McGregor's latest rematch against Poirier ended in the first round when doctors put a stop to the fight, after McGregor broke his leg. "This is not over," McGregor told...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor ‘Exposed For Cheating’ In UFC 264 Photo

Conor McGregor is currently one of the most well known MMA fighters in the combat sports world and his rivalry with Dustin Poirier is well known at this point in time. A Conor McGregor ‘mental breakdown’ video has leaked. A fan recently took to Twitter and stated that the upcoming...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul Photo With Young Girls At UFC 264 Revealed

The YouTuber turned professional boxer, Jake Paul is set to square off against the former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley on August 29 in a boxing match. Currently, the odds are in favor of Jake Paul even if Tyron Woodley is definitely the biggest opponent for Jake Paul so far. Jake Paul might be faking an injury for his upcoming boxing match against Tyron Woodley.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dustin Poirier Wife ‘Rejected’ By UFC Fighter

Dustin Poirier’s wife Jolie Poirier and Conor McGregor’s feud continues! At UFC 264, Conor McGregor finally faced off against Dustin Poirier in the main event of the show. With expectations off the roof, fans simply could not tell who was going to become the winner of the fight. Conor McGregor would go on to fracture his ankle at the end of the first round and this resulted in Dustin Poirier winning the fight via a TKO. Conor McGregor’s surprising haircut photo also recently leaked.

Comments / 0

Community Policy