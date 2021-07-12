Anna Kendrick Starring In New Thriller Alice, Darling

"Tell me this isn't happening again…" Lionsgate has released an official trailer for The Getaway, an action crime thriller from filmmaker Michele Civetta. Another one of these gritty thrillers about man-returns-from-prison and gets caught up in all kinds of shady deals, leading to a big showdown with all kinds of other crime kingpins. But there's a good guy trying to help, too! Shea Whigham stars as a social worker assigned to the care of the daughter of a single mother, who decides to intervene when the dad returns from prison and lures them into a life of crime. The impressive cast includes Olivia Munn, Taryn Manning, Mark Boone Junior, Taegen Burns, with Frank Grillo and Bruce Dern (sportin' a shotgun). This actually looks better than your average crime thriller, with some slick cinematography (from DP Bryan Newman). The second half of this trailer also boasts some intense action. This might actually be worth a watch after all.