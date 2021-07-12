Cancel
Anna Kendrick Starring In New Thriller Alice, Darling

By James White
Empire
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnna Kendrick has shown she can handle drama in the past alongside her comic chops, and she's diving into psychological thriller territory with Alice, Darling. Mary Nighy is directing the new film, which has a script by Alanna Francis. The film focuses on Alice (Kendrick), who is behaving strangely, keeping secrets about her mercurial boyfriend (Charlie Carrick) from her two best friends (Wunmi Mosaku and Kaniehtiio Horn). When the three friends take a girl’s trip out of town, all secrets are revealed when a local girl goes missing and Alice’s boyfriend arrives unannounced...

