Man Shot At Reservoir Park In Harrisburg
One man is treated for gunshot wounds after a shooting in Harrisburg, according to area police.
Harrisburg Police responded to the area of the 1st block of North 20th Street along Walnut Street for a report of shots fired on Sunday around 2:15 p.m.
Upon arrival officers found a man on the street near the playground of the park with a gunshot wound suffering non-life-threatening injuries.
He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.
