Man Shot At Reservoir Park In Harrisburg

Reservoir Park in Harrisburg Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

One man is treated for gunshot wounds after a shooting in Harrisburg, according to area police.

Harrisburg Police responded to the area of the 1st block of North 20th Street along Walnut Street for a report of shots fired on Sunday around 2:15 p.m.

Upon arrival officers found a man on the street near the playground of the park with a gunshot wound suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.

