21-Year-Old Pennsylvania Man Dies Of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 17 days ago
Naseem Kareem Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo

A 21-year-old Pennsylvania man died last week after his home in Monroe County became filled with extreme levels of carbon monoxide, authorities said.

Troopers responding to a home in the 100 block of Murry Hill Road in Middle Smithfield Township on July 7 found an unresponsive man in the bedroom, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Investigators believe Naseem Kareem, of East Stroudsburg, died after a gas generator being used in the home was run until it was out of fuel, state police said.

The generator appeared to have been utilized during power outages caused by recent storms.

A GoFundMe campaign to help with funeral expenses had raised over $2,000 as of July 12.

Kareem was remembered as a "nice and good-hearted man who deserves to be laid to rest the proper way."

