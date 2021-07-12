Amid Pandemic Recovery, Local Health Departments Grapple With Historic Turnover
Before last year, Dr. Jennifer Bacani McKenney’s full-time job was practicing family medicine with her father at a private clinic in Fredonia, Kansas, the 2,500-person town where she grew up. As a side job, she served as the health officer for Wilson County, a government-appointed position that paid $600 per month and consisted mostly of overseeing medical protocols, submitting a quarterly report to the board of commissioners, and helping with grants and public education campaigns.www.route-fifty.com
