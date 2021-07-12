Cancel
The Collider Podcast, Ep. 326 - 'Black Widow' and the Challenges of Marvel's Phase 4

By Matt Goldberg
Collider
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week on The Collider Podcast, we're joined by Senior Editor Haleigh Foutch to talk about Black Widow. We talk about what we liked and disliked about the new Marvel movie, why it feels awkward to get this film now, what it means for the future of the MCU, how Marvel will have to figure out how to work with old characters and new ones in Phase 4, and much more. We then finish up with Recently Watched.

