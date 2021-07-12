The Collider Podcast, Ep. 326 - 'Black Widow' and the Challenges of Marvel's Phase 4

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Black Widow.]. With director Cate Shortland’s Black Widow now playing in theaters and available on Disney+ via Premiere Access, I recently spoke with Olga Kurylenko about playing Taskmaster in Marvel’s lastest movie. During the interview, Kurylenko revealed what Marvel fans would be surprised to learn about the making of Black Widow, the level of security on set to keep her identity secret, if she’s talked to Marvel about returning to the MCU, the challenges of getting into her costume, and more. In addition, when Kurylenko was sixteen years old she moved to Paris to model and we talked about what that experience was like for her. You might be surprised to learn what it’s really like modeling for a living. Finally, towards the end of the interview, Kurylenko reminiscenced about working with Terrence Malick on To the Wonder and why it was an experience she will never forget.