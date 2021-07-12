Clemson football signee drafted on Day 2 of Major League Baseball Draft

The Boston Red Sox are rumored to be interested in Miami Marlins outfielder Starling Marte. Here is how they can get a deal done. The MLB trade deadline is officially less than a week away, which means we can see a mad scramble for teams looking to offload talent to organizations looking to contend for the World Series later this year. One team who is expected to be buyers is the Boston Red Sox, owners of the best record in the American League as of this writing. And it appears they have their eyes set on a specific outfielder.