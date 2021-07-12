Cancel
Clemson football signee drafted on Day 2 of Major League Baseball Draft

By Julia Morris
WYFF4.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER — A Clemson football and baseball signee heard his name called on Day 2 of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft. Bubba Chandler was drafted in the third round by the Pittsburgh Pirates. He was the first pick of the third round and the 72nd pick overall. The estimated signing bonus for that slot is $870,000. Chandler tweeted the below after he was selected, so signs point to him turning pro and leaving Clemson:

