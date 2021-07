Twilight premiered in movie theaters in November 2008. Based on the books by Stephenie Meyer, Twilight went on to spawn four more films, New Moon, Eclipse, Breaking Dawn - Part 1, and Breaking Dawn - Part 2. Now the vampire film series has seen a resurgence in popularity after all five films dropped on Netflix worldwide. Since The Twilight Saga, the cast has gone on to greater things and Pitch Perfect's Anna Kendrick even forgot she appeared in the first film. Newsweek has everything you need to know.