Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Monstie Location Guide

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is currently home to 81 different monsties players can find eggs for and take on as allies on their journey to discover the secrets of the world. The catch is that each of these monsties generally resides in specific areas throughout the world and often can be hard to find. Fortunately we’ve set out to make it clear how to find each and every one of them in both low and high ranks for those looking for the best chance at some powerful monsties. Generally speaking the best way to get a monstie egg is to fight the monster in question and get it to retreat to its den, but this isn’t available for every single monster in the game. Some monsters are also available in multiple areas, so we’ll cover their most common place to be found. We also include the color and design of the egg to compare just in case it’s hard to tell a few apart. It is worth noting that this guide will contain some spoilers for all monsties available, so it’s best viewed after beating the main story.