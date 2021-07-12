'The Evil Dead' Returning to Theaters for Groovy 40th Anniversary Screenings

M. Night Shyamalan can be a director with hits and misses, but largely is someone who I've had positive experiences with and am always excited for a new project by him. Unbreakable is still one of the best superhero movies ever made and The Sixth Sense is a classic horror film that is in turn, one of the genre’s best. Lady in the Water and Avatar: The Last Airbender on the other hand, are rare misfires from a director usually in top form – someone who I’ve become a massive fan of – The Visit, Glass and Split are all favourites of mine. And I’m happy to report that he’s back to top form in Old, one of the most inventive, original and exciting mainstream blockbuster movies of the year so far – a real triumph that sends you into a puzzle box that you can’t really escape from. Whilst not a true original product, it's refreshing to see something a world away from yet another superhero fair.