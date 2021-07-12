'The Evil Dead' Returning to Theaters for Groovy 40th Anniversary Screenings
The Evil Dead is returning to theaters for its 40th anniversary later this year, proving the staying power of Sam Raimi's microbudget horror classic. Additionally, the always groovy Bruce Campbell will deliver an exclusive introduction to audiences. The special limited screenings will be brought to theaters everywhere by Fathom Events and Grindhouse Releasing, AND Lionsgate Home Entertainment will be releasing a collectible box set of The Evil Dead, Evil Dead II, and three seasons of Ash vs. the Evil Dead.collider.com
