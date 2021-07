Apple’s new M1 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB is currently available for $749 on Amazon in silver. Today’s sale, which is $50 off the regular price of $799, is the first we’ve seen on the silver model, and it’s the second-best deal we’ve seen so far on any colorway of the recent release. Amazon’s shipping is a little slow, but Walmart is matching the same price. Apple’s new iPad Pro is equipped with the M1 chip used in the company’s most current Macs. With Thunderbolt connectivity and Wi-Fi 6 support, you’ll have all of the power of a MacBook alongside its 11-inch Liquid Retina display. Along with all-day battery life, Apple Pencil functionality, and Face ID, the iPhone X has a lot to offer.