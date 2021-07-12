Akitoshi Kawazu, Masanori Ichikawa, Hiroyuki Miura Discuss the Saga of SaGa

Just a little over six years ago The Great Ace Attorney first released on 3DS in Japan. It would be two years later until its sequel saw release as well, but most fans of the Ace Attorney series were just hoping the two would eventually make their way to becoming localized. Time passed and there seemed to be no word on the topic, keeping fans pondering if it would ever come to be. Then finally after over five years Capcom unveiled that it would at last be releasing the duology worldwide on multiple platforms, localized for even more languages to finally get to experience the prequel. Now that we’ve finally gotten to experience the stories they set out to tell, it’s clear that The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles is worth the wait.