Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Akitoshi Kawazu, Masanori Ichikawa, Hiroyuki Miura Discuss the Saga of SaGa

By Chris Shive on July 12, 2021
hardcoregamer.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe SaGa series has enjoyed popularity in Japan for decades, but never achieved the same level of success in the United States. With the popularity of JRPGs growing in this county, many classic SaGa titles have been re-released or released for the first time in the west. With the surge in SaGa’s popularity bringing the franchise to a wider audience, Hardcore Gamer decided to take advantage of the opportunity to discuss the future of SaGa with three top SaGa developers Masanori Ichikawa (Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe, SaGa series overall), Akitoshi Kawazu (SaGa series overall) and Hiroyuki Miura (SaGa Frontier Remastered, Collection of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend).

hardcoregamer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Akitoshi Kawazu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Games#Romancing Saga#Saga#Jrpg#Kawazu San#Universe#Enix
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Country
Japan
Related
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Guilty Gear Strive Adds First DLC Character Goldlewis on 27th July

The first DLC character for Guilty Gear Strive has been revealed, and it's the one and only Goldlewis Dickinson. He's actually a secondary character in the game's story mode, where he wields some rather strange weaponry. Based on this trailer, he's a big, slow fighter with some potential for trickery.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Cupid Parasite Announced by Idea Factory International

Today Idea Factory International kicked off their Online Summer Festival with tons of exciting announcements. The most exciting for otome fans was the official reveal that IFI is bringing Cupid Parasite to North America and Europe. Cupid Parasite is an otome visual novel where the protagonist, Lynette, is an impeccable...
Video Gamescgmagonline.com

SaGa’s Resurgence: SaGa’s Creator & Producers Talk About The Future Of The Classic RPG Franchise

Out of all the RPGs that Square Enix develops, few are as consistently ambitious and open to experimentation as the SaGa series. Originating on the Game Boy, the first games were released as Final Fantasy Legend, Final Fantasy Legend 2, and Final Fantasy Legend 3 in North America. In contrast to Final Fantasy, however, SaGa games emphasize open world exploration, intricately designed systems, and non-linear narratives that are loosely connected with each other.
Video GamesNintendo Life

New Metroid Dread Report Outlines 7 Points That Define The 2D Saga

As part of its early promotion for , Nintendo has been producing some pretty neat 'reports' that showcase different aspects of the game, along with input from the development team. The latest update focuses on seven gameplay and story aspects that define the 2D saga - no Prime stuff here, in other words.
MusicSiliconera

Orchestral SaGa Tokyo Concert Will Shift To Online-Only Streaming

Square Enix announced that it canceled the physical Orchestral SaGa concert due to Japan’s state of emergency. It was originally set to occur at Bunkamura Orchard Hall in Tokyo on July 31, 2021, and August 1, 2021. The organizer will instead shift to an online-only audience. [Thanks, 4Gamer!]. Tickets for...
Video Gamesesportstalk.com

According to Nintendo, 7 Points Define the 2D Metroid Games Saga

Metroid Dread is coming soon, and while some of the fans are still riding the high that after all this time, Metroid Dread is a real game that is coming out on the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo has been putting out some blog posts to keep the hype going until the game’s October release. In their latest blog, the Metroid Dread’s developers talk about the seven defining characteristics that make up the saga of 2D games.
Video Gameshardcoredroid.com

Rebirth Of Chaos: Eternal Saga Review

Spawn your beast mount and embark on an auto-RPG adventure. In 9Ring’s action RPG Rebirth of Chaos: Eternal Saga, you choose one of the game’s four classes and fight many enemies. With so many activities and so much loot, is this game fun, or does it come at a cost?
Video Gamesgamewatcher.com

Total War Saga: Troy Steam Release Date

Present on Valve's storefront since it was revealed, Total War Saga: Troy's Steam release date has been pushed to 2021, following the announcement of its Epic Games Store exclusivity. Total War Saga: Troy will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store for a period of twelve months, joining many other...
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Why is the Final Fantasy saga called like that? Origin of the name of the mythical saga of JRPG

Final Fantasy came out in a critical period for the old Squaresoft. The company was on the brink of bankruptcy, so only a successful title could save them from the impending downfall. Fortunately, that project broke all the molds and has become one of the best-known JRPG sagas in video games, along with Dragon Quest. Some may wonder why they chose that title for the game, something that has been clarified by two of the most important figures of Final Fantasy, its creator Hironobu Sakaguchi and the composer Nobuo Uematsu.
Video Gamesotakustudy.com

The World Ends With You (Again) From Today on the PS4 and Switch

More than 13 years after the release of The World Ends With You on the Nintendo DS, the cult-classic action RPG finally receives a sequel. Following the events introduced in The World Ends with You: Final Remix on the Switch in 2018, in particular its new scenario, NEO: The World Ends With You tasks players will competing in a new Reaper’s Game as new protagonist Rindo Kanade. But this time around the game is not as players once knew, with an emphasis on teams competing for the top rank to obtain their freedom.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Amaterasu Makes Her Way into Monster Hunter Rise with the Second Capcom Collab

While the beloved sun dog from Okami first made her collaboration appearance in Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate, is was as a costume for felyne companions. Now that’s all being rectified with the upcoming collab which gives Palamutes the brand new Amaterasu costume they can don into battle. Dress up as the iconic character and be prepared to never lose with the implied godly powers that surely follow along with her into combat. What’s even better is the event quest for this update is just three days away, launching on July 30.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

A new battle begins as Samurai Warriors 5 launches on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and PC

It’s the age-old fight that shows no sign of slowing down. Yep, the Samurai Warriors are back to do battle once more in Samurai Warriors 5. Releasing today on Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC, with next-gen playability on Xbox Series X|S and PS5, Samurai Warriors 5 from Koei Tecmo has been some 7 years in the waiting. Now though the new instalment in the tactical action battler is here, delivering players the chance to take in the dazzling thrills of the Warriors action like never before.
Video Gamesfingerguns.net

Samurai Warriors 5 Review (Xbox One) – The Latest Samurai

Samurai Warriors 5 is not my first rodeo. I have a storied past with the Dynasty and Samurai Warriors series. I have platinumed more than one, and played the series regularly since DW2 21 years ago. I’ve put many hundreds of hours of my one short life into this franchise. This won’t be the type of review written by someone who’s never played the series, or disparages it from a great height. The Warriors series often gets a bad rap, accused of barely changing the formula, and selling the same game to clueless fans over and over. Hey, it works for COD and Halo, why not? The flipside, as a fan, is that these games are fun. Mindless fun sometimes, sure, and not generally that taxing, but fun nonetheless. Why change a tried and tested formula?
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

NEO: The World Ends With You Now Available For Switch, Launch Trailer Shared

Square Enix has released a new launch trailer for NEO: The World Ends With You on Switch. Players can now purchase the highly anticipated sequel to The World Ends With You on Switch via the eshop. Switch owners who are still on the fence can try out the free demo or view the launch trailer below for a preview of what the game is all about.
Video GamesSiliconera

Cor Leonis to Join Roster of Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia

Square Enix has revealed that Cor Leonis will join the roster of Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia on July 28, 2021. Cor Leonis, similar to Aranea Highwind, is another Global first character. This means that he’ll join the roster of the Global client of Opera Omnia before he releases to the Japanese client of the game. Additionally, a trailer came alongside his announcement that showcases his range of abilities.
Comicshardcoregamer.com

Review: The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles

Just a little over six years ago The Great Ace Attorney first released on 3DS in Japan. It would be two years later until its sequel saw release as well, but most fans of the Ace Attorney series were just hoping the two would eventually make their way to becoming localized. Time passed and there seemed to be no word on the topic, keeping fans pondering if it would ever come to be. Then finally after over five years Capcom unveiled that it would at last be releasing the duology worldwide on multiple platforms, localized for even more languages to finally get to experience the prequel. Now that we’ve finally gotten to experience the stories they set out to tell, it’s clear that The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles is worth the wait.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

5 Game Gear Titles We Want to Make a Comeback

The Sega Game Gear was always second place during the handheld gaming boom eclipsed by Nintendo’s Game Boy. It’s unfortunate because despite showing off a fully-lit color screen and vast library of titles, Game Gear just couldn’t keep up. Thanks to nostalgia running rampant with every passing day, however, perhaps some Game Gear titles could make a comeback. There aren’t many exclusives as most games were available on multiple consoles, but this list is comprised of a few that should get a second chance.
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

Astria Ascending: latest trailer reveals J-Ster mini-game

Developed by Artisan Studios, Astria Ascending is a RPG heavily inspired by classic JRPG. Therefore, it’s not all that surprising that it would include a mini-games, and especially one inspired by those JRPG!. Here’s the latest trailer for Astria Ascending, which showcases the J-Ster mini-game:. In a new trailer that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy