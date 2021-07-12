Aliens: Fireteam Elite Aspires to Thrive Where Colonial Marines Faltered

For fans of the Alien movies, specifically the second one, Colonial Marines seemed like a prime opportunity to translate the memorable sci-fi action of Aliens into an equally exciting video game. Developed by Gearbox Software, who were already nearing peak popularity after the fan and critical success of the first two Borderlands games, Colonial Marines offered players and their co-op partners numerous encounters against human mercenaries and the titular extraterrestrials. But even with the promising partnership between an acclaimed developer and a beloved IP, the game suffered due to a myriad of technical issues, many of which affected the enemy AI, and a lackluster presentation that didn’t line up with what was shown in pre-release gameplay. Whether the tumultuous six year development cycle or the shaky relationship between Sega and Gearbox is truly to blame, Colonial Marines has gone down as one of the more disappointing IP adaptations among modern video games since its release in 2013.