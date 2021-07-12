Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Aspires to Thrive Where Colonial Marines Faltered

By Sam Spyrison on July 12, 2021
hardcoregamer.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor fans of the Alien movies, specifically the second one, Colonial Marines seemed like a prime opportunity to translate the memorable sci-fi action of Aliens into an equally exciting video game. Developed by Gearbox Software, who were already nearing peak popularity after the fan and critical success of the first two Borderlands games, Colonial Marines offered players and their co-op partners numerous encounters against human mercenaries and the titular extraterrestrials. But even with the promising partnership between an acclaimed developer and a beloved IP, the game suffered due to a myriad of technical issues, many of which affected the enemy AI, and a lackluster presentation that didn’t line up with what was shown in pre-release gameplay. Whether the tumultuous six year development cycle or the shaky relationship between Sega and Gearbox is truly to blame, Colonial Marines has gone down as one of the more disappointing IP adaptations among modern video games since its release in 2013.

hardcoregamer.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Aliens#Movies#Colonial Marines#Gearbox Software#Sega#Cold Iron Studios#Fireteam Elite#Recon#Ai#Dlc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gameswmleader.com

‘Aliens: Fireteam Elite’ is an arcade shooter for the online era

Fireteam Elite fails to build tension. With such a transparent gameplay structure, any feeling of pressure or horror has to come from the xenomorphs themselves, and frankly, they’re often not smart enough to make this happen. The swarms rarely feel unmanageable and the specialized xenomorphs, like spitters or jumpers, routinely behave in non-threatening ways. This unpredictability ends up being more adorable than scary. Plus, I have to note that my game crashed three times in about seven hours of play.
Video Gamesthenerdstash.com

Fortnite: Where To Find All Alien Artifacts in (Week 6)

Fortnite has a new challenge for this current Season. There is a handful of alien artifacts to locate around the map in Fortnite. Finding all of them will unlock some snazzy customizations, such as new skins under the Kymera styles. This guide will point out where to find all these collectibles without stressing about locating them while in the heat of battle.
Video GamesGamespot

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Final Preview

The essential feeling of the movie Aliens is that everything is falling apart. And that's exactly what Aliens: Fireteam Elite is going for. You start out a confident Marine as you head into a xenomorph-infested facility, but slowly, you find yourself more and more overwhelmed as you fight through swarms of aliens. As ammo and medpacks get lower in key moments, you start to get a bit worried.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Where to destroy Alien Trees in Fortnite

Extraterrestrial life has slowly been taking over the Island throughout Fortnite Season 7, so the latest set of weekly challenges tasks players with destroying Alien Trees. Following on from a set of Legendary quests that required players to place cow decoys and deliver prepper supplies, Epic Games are now asking Fortnite fans to help remove the trees that have popped up around the Island.
Video Gamescommunitynewscorp.com

Aliens: Fireteam Elite flaunts long gameplay video

Always expected for August 24th, the cooperative TPS Aliens: Fireteam Elite is talking about it again with a nice gameplay video recording the possibility of a session in the game’s beta. The video, which is just over 15 minutes long, makes it possible to discover the game’s surroundings, the handling...
Video Gamesgamewatcher.com

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Xbox Game Pass - What We Know About It Coming to Game Pass in 2021

Aliens: Fireteam Elite is one of the most anticipated co-op shooters of the year and one that fans hope will take one step towards fixing the spotty track record of games that pit Marines against Xenomorphs. With its release getting closer, players looking to blast bugs apart with their trusty M41A2 Pulse Rifle might be wondering if the title will make its way to Xbox Game Pass or its PC counterpart.
Video Gameswmleader.com

Aliens: Fireteam Elite offers that Aliens tension for a brief moment

Aliens: Fireteam Elite has two things going against it. First, it’s a Left 4 Dead-style game in a year packed with Back 4 Blood and other similar titles. Second, it’s a game based off of the Alien franchise, a series with an exceptional debut film that has offered diminishing returns for over 40 years.
Video GamesInverse

Alien Artifacts

Fortnite Season 7 has entered Week 6, and that means there are 20 new Alien Artifacts to find, in addition to a fresh crop of Epic Quests. In this no-nonsense guide, we reveal all five locations you’ll need to visit in order to fully customize that tier 1 Kymera skin to your liking.
Video GamesComicBook

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Preview: A Xenomorph-Blasting Shooter for Hardcore Fans

Whenever you look to make a game based off of the ever-popular Alien film franchise, there are always two routes that you can go down. The first option involves leaning into the horror-focused roots of the series found in the original Alien film. Within the past decade, Alien: Isolation opted to go about this method and gave fans a memorable experience that featured the same sweat-inducing moments that were seen on the big screen back in 1979.
Video Gamesmp1st.com

Watch the First 20 Minutes of Aliens Fireteam Elite in 4K (Raw Gameplay)

In case you didn’t know, a new game based on the Aliens franchise is headed our way with Cold Iron Studio’s Aliens Fireteam Elite! Set for release this August, not only do we have a hands-on-preview of the game available, but we also have the first 20 minutes of Aliens Fireteam Elite gameplay in 4K (no commentary)!
Video GamesPolygon

Aliens: Fireteam Elite gets the feel of Aliens right

Aliens: Fireteam Elite has two things going against it. First, it’s a Left 4 Dead-style game in a year packed with Back 4 Blood and other similar titles. Second, it’s a game based off of the Alien franchise, a series with an exceptional debut film that has offered diminishing returns for over 40 years.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Will I get a Dead Space remake free upgrade if I own the original?

EA has just announced that Dead Space will be making a return in fresh high-tech fashion. The harrowing exploits of Isaac Clarke aboard the USG Ishimura is being given the remake treatment, reworking the horror for a new generation. But what about players who still own the previous version? Will EA offer the Dead Space remake as a free upgrade to those who own the original?
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Samurai Warriors 5 – Review

1 vs 1000 games is a signature standard for Koei Tecmo, and its unique take is made even more interesting with the release of Samurai Warriors 5. Samurai Warriors 5 is the latest installment of the Warriors franchise. It had left quite the impression since its announcement and gameplay reveal. The game, according to the developers, is a reboot of the whole franchise with new artsyle and game mechanics that hope to make up for its formulaic approach on the series. Personally, I liked the idea for them to reboot the series as the previous Warriors game, Dynasty Warriors 9, was a total let down.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Fatal Frame Creeps onto Consoles and PC This October

While the Wii U had a surprising amount of great game releases, the console itself failed to catch on. One of the last Wii U exclusives is finally going to lose that exclusive status. Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water was previously announced as getting a new release this October,...
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Arcade 1UP The Simpsons Arcade Game Launching on 30th Anniversary of Coin-Op

We’ve known that Arcade 1UP was bringing The Simpsons arcade game back – but we didn’t know when. Today, Tastemakers announced that the at-home arcade machine will be released on the 30th anniversary of the game’s release as a coin-op. The arcade machine includes not only The Simpsons Arcade Game, but also a bonus game that will be announced when pre-orders go live on August 16. The Simpsons Arcade Game was a 4-player brawler and one of the best games for not only that franchise, but licensed gaming as a whole – being held up as a benchmark in fun for brawlers as well.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Review: The Forgotten City

Australian developer Modern Storyteller’s The Forgotten City is, similarly to life, a lot like a box of chocolates: you just don’t know what you’re going to get. In the span of thirty minutes, one’s reaction to what the game delivers finds itself jolting both ends of the spectrum. From bewilderment in one moment, to satisfaction not so long after that. Pondering why the developer felt it necessary to include something so upfront, to delight with another aspect that’s thankfully left to player deduction. But it would be unwise to call The Forgotten City a bundling of different ideas that don’t mesh well in that regard. For all its occasional missteps and moments you can’t help but awkwardly double-take over, Modern Storyteller still rustle up the merit and quality with its core components to keep this more diplomatic form of adventure worthwhile.
Video Gamesnoobfeed.com

Frostpunk: Complete Edition PlayStation 4 Review

All is fun and games in steampunk euchronias until we realize climate change is also part of the equation when we power entire megacities with coal. Therefore, Frostpunk, the answer to the question “what if global warming but in a steampunk reality?”. This game comes from 11 bits studios, the minds behind the critically acclaimed This War of Mine. Now, the stakes are higher and, instead of controlling a ragtag group of war survivors, you must ensure the survival of an entire society on the brink of extinction due to the coldest temperatures ever recorded by humans in a city-building simulation that stands out from the rest for all the good reasons. Frostpunk made its initial debut on PC, but now consolers can get the same experience with the three DLC expansions at the Complete Edition of the game. Is it worth it? Let’s find out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy