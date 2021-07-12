What Are the 2022 Ford Maverick Trim Levels?
Ford has always been a front-runner in the crossover, SUV, and pickup market. Sure to impress, the all-new 2022 Ford Maverick is an exciting addition to the automaker’s truck lineup. The compact pickup will fill a niche in the marketplace if pre-orders are any indication. The affordable Maverick offers the best of both worlds and is available in several trim levels creating a harmonious blend between the workhorse truck and conventional SUV.www.motorbiscuit.com
Comments / 0