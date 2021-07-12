Cancel
Olympian Allison Schmitt: ‘Amazing honor’ to be Team USA captain

By Rachel Van Gilder
wgnradio.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Eight-time Olympic gold medalist Allison Schmitt has been named captain of the USA swimming team. “It’s an amazing honor,” Schmitt, of Canton, Michigan, said during a Zoom interview from Hawaii, where she’s training. “I’m going to carry that title with pride, but like I told the girls, that doesn’t make me any more special or put me on a pedestal; we’re all Team USA and we’re going for the same goals. And so I’m just excited to be a part of this team.”

