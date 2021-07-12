Review: AndaSeat Kaiser II Gaming Chair

Australian developer Modern Storyteller’s The Forgotten City is, similarly to life, a lot like a box of chocolates: you just don’t know what you’re going to get. In the span of thirty minutes, one’s reaction to what the game delivers finds itself jolting both ends of the spectrum. From bewilderment in one moment, to satisfaction not so long after that. Pondering why the developer felt it necessary to include something so upfront, to delight with another aspect that’s thankfully left to player deduction. But it would be unwise to call The Forgotten City a bundling of different ideas that don’t mesh well in that regard. For all its occasional missteps and moments you can’t help but awkwardly double-take over, Modern Storyteller still rustle up the merit and quality with its core components to keep this more diplomatic form of adventure worthwhile.