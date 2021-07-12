LifeBridge readies to raze, replace building at Grace Medical Center in west Baltimore

LifeBridge Health is preparing to add a new outpatient services building and community park on the former Bon Secours Baltimore Hospital campus. The west Baltimore medical facility, which was acquired by LifeBridge in late 2019 and renamed Grace Medical Center, has been undergoing a phased major facelift. In January, it welcomed the first patients into its updated 17,000-square-foot emergency department, and shortly after debuted renovated primary and specialty care clinics and a new surgical suite.