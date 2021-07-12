Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Mexico reports 3,074 new COVID-19 cases, 89 more deaths

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 17 days ago

MEXICO CITY, July 12 (Reuters) - Mexico's health ministry on Monday reported 3,074 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 89 more fatalities, bringing total figures to 2,593,574 infections and 235,058 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll could be 60% higher than the official count. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

150K+
Followers
184K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Place
Mexico City
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

33-year-old fully vaccinated woman reportedly dies from COVID-19 complications in rare, breakthrough case

A mother is grieving the loss of her 33-year-old daughter who was vaccinated against COVID-19 yet still succumbed to the virus on Sunday, according to a report. Angelle Mosley, described as a "driven business woman," who had just opened the doors to her first shop, Brave Beautique in June, texted her mom last Thursday saying she wasn’t feeling well, local outlet WDSU reported.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo's COVID-19 cases exceed 3,000 for first time -Kyodo

TOKYO, July 28 (Reuters) - The number of Tokyo's new COVID-19 cases exceeded 3,000 for the first time, Kyodo News said on Wednesday, citing government sources. Japan has escaped the devastating outbreaks suffered by other nations such as India, Indonesia and the United States, but the fifth wave of the pandemic fuelled by the Delta variant is piling pressure on hospitals in Tokyo, the Olympic host city.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Thailand reports daily record of 16,533 new coronavirus cases

BANGKOK, July 28 (Reuters) - Thailand reported on Wednesday a daily record of 16,533 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country's total accumulated cases to 543,361. The country's COVID-19 task force also reported 133 new deaths, taking total fatalities to 4,397. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Re-do of GM contract vote in Mexico set for Aug. 17-18

MEXICO CITY, July 29 (Reuters) - The re-do of a disputed contract vote at a General Motors plant in the Mexican city of Silao will take place August 17-18, Mexico’s labor ministry said on Thursday. The International Labour Organization (ILO) and Mexico’s National Electoral Institute (INE) will provide observers, and...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Turkey's daily COVID-19 cases dip slightly, still above 22,000

ISTANBUL, July 29 (Reuters) - Turkey's new coronavirus cases amounted to 22,161 on Thursday, dipping slightly from a day earlier when they hit the highest level since early May, according to health ministry data that also showed a daily death toll of 60 people. Daily infections have surged in recent...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Sydney under strict new lockdown rules as cases soar

SYDNEY, July 30 (Reuters) - Millions in Sydney began their harshest lockdown since the pandemic began on Friday as COVID-19 cases spiked to record levels in Australia's largest city with state and national leaders set to meet to discuss the country's reopening plans. With Sydney, the capital of New South...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand gives provisional nod to AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

WELLINGTON, July 29 (Reuters) - New Zealand's health regulator Medsafe has granted provisional approval for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for individuals 18 years of age and older, acting minister for COVID-19 response, Dr Ayesha Verrall, said on Thursday. New Zealand secured 7.6 million doses of the AstraZeneca (AZN.L) COVID-19 vaccine...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Japan to expand state of emergency as COVID-19 shadows Olympics

TOKYO, July 30 (Reuters) - Japan's government on Friday proposed states of emergency through Aug. 31 in three prefectures near Olympic host Tokyo and the western prefecture of Osaka, as COVID-19 cases spike to records, overshadowing the Summer Games. Existing states of emergency for Tokyo - its fourth since the...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Don't Go Here While the Delta Variant Is Surging, CDC Says

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected our lives in countless ways, but while it may have seemed like things were starting to turn in the right direction at the beginning of the summer, unfortunately, the surge of new cases brought on by the Delta variant has changed that. Now, previously removed restrictions are being put in place once again. Some local health departments have begun suggesting that even vaccinated people should be wearing masks indoors, and in a major decision that could have a serious impact on your vacation plans, both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department have warned Americans not to go to certain countries where the Delta variant is surging, Reuters reports.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Black couple dies of COVID after refusing to take vaccine because they didn't trust doctors after 40-year-long Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment that denied penicillin to black men

A black couple from Georgia died of COVID-19 after refusing to get vaccinated because of lack of trust - due, in part, to a past racist medical experiment in which black men from Alabama were denied treatment for syphilis. Martin, 53, and Trina Daniel, 49, of Savannah succumbed to the...
Pharmaceuticalstechstartups.com

New data suggests that “fully vaccinated individuals could have higher levels of virus and infect others,” NBC News reports

Yesterday, NBC News correspondent Ken Dilanian shared a concerning post on Twitter that is getting everybody worried about new data that “suggests that fully vaccinated individuals are not just contracting COVID, but could be carrying higher levels of the virus than previously understood.” However, USA Today scrubbed the story from its published story below.

Comments / 0

Community Policy