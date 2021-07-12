Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Gets new Zombies, Multiplayer Maps in Mid-Season Update
Treyarch today announced all the content coming in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s midseason update. Season Four continues with a ‘reloaded’ update that adds additional content to the game. The update is a welcome one for Zombies fans as it finally adds in a brand new Zombies map. Multiplayer fans can also rejoice in the fact that another map has landed. The new content arrives on July 15 following an update for Black Ops Cold War on July 13 and Warzone on July 14.hardcoregamer.com
