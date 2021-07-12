Cancel
Newport, RI

The Hall of Fame Open tennis tournament is underway in Newport. Here's what to know.

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWPORT — For the first time since John Isner raised the Van Alen Cup in July 2019, professional tennis returned Monday to the City-by-the-Sea. The Hall of Fame Open, the only ATP World Tour grass-court event in North America, got underway with main draw action Monday after a brief delay because of inclement weather. By noon, though, the clouds had parted, the sun came out and the well-manicured lawns were ready to host some of the world's top players before appreciative fans in the post-COVID pandemic era.

