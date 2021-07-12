Cancel
France to make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for health workers - Macron

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 18 days ago
French President Emmanuel Macron is seen on a screen as he addresses the nation about the state of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Boulogne Billancourt, France, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS, July 12 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that in order to fight a resurgence of the coronavirus epidemic, vaccination against the disease will be made mandatory for all health staff and other workers who come into contact with vulnerable patients.

He added that from Sept.15 there would be controls and sanctions.

"If we don't act now, case numbers and hospital numbers will rise," he said in a televised speech.

Best Life

Half of Vaccinated People Hospitalized for COVID Have This in Common

It appeared for a while that we were past the worst of the pandemic, but the situation in the U.S. has shifted dramatically in the last couple of weeks and hospitals across the country are once again being flooded with COVID patients. As of July 23, coronavirus hospitalization rates are rising in 45 states, according to data from the The New York Times. And while the large majority of these patients are unvaccinated, that's not necessarily true of all of them. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that of the more than 159 million people who'd been fully vaccinated as of July 12, when they last collected the data, nearly 5,500 have been hospitalized with COVID in the U.S. That's only .003 percent of fully vaccinated people who get severe COVID, but new research is showing that half of them share one interesting commonality.
Daily Mail

Covid rebels march in cities across France against Emmanuel Macron's plans to force health workers to get vaccines and a new rule demanding passports for restaurants and bars

More than a hundred thousand people marched across France on Saturday to protest against President Emmanuel Macron's plans to force vaccination of health workers and require a COVID-19 free certificate to enter places such as restaurants and cinemas. Macron this week announced sweeping measures to fight a rapid surge in...
Macron Promises Transparency Over French Polynesia Nuclear Tests

French President Emmanuel Macron promised transparency around decades of nuclear tests in French Polynesia and changes to compensation procedures on Tuesday when he stopped to talk to a group of protesters on his first official trip to the territory. Macron, who began his visit on Saturday, has previously signalled he...
AFP

France lashes out at 'discriminatory' England quarantine rule

France said on Thursday it failed to understand why it was exempt from a new rule allowing fully-vaccinated European Union citizens to enter England without having to quarantine. From next week, travellers fully jabbed with a vaccine approved by the US Food and Drug Administration or the European Medicines Agency will be able to travel from any country on the British government's "amber" traffic light list without having to self-isolate at home for 10 days, the UK government said Wednesday.
Italy authorizes Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for teens

ROME, July 28 (Xinhua) -- Italy has authorized the Moderna Spikevax coronavirus vaccine for minors aged between 12 and 17, the country's health authority said on Wednesday. The decision came after European Union Medicines Agency (EMA) on July 23 had recommended extending the use of the vaccine to this age group.
Reuters

FACTBOX-Major U.S. companies make vaccines, masks mandatory for back-to-office plans

July 29 (Reuters) - The resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the United States due to the Delta variant and the new U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance that require fully vaccinated individuals to wear masks have led to companies changing their plans regarding vaccinations and masking. Here are some of the companies that have taken action following the CDC guidance. COMPANIES ACTION Alphabet Inc Mandated vaccinations for all employees to step into offices/ Extends work-from-home policy through Oct. 18 Facebook Inc Mandated vaccinations for all employees to step into offices Twitter Inc Shut its reopened offices/ Paused future office reopenings Lyft Inc Mandated vaccinations for employees returning to the office/ Postponed its reopening to February from September Netflix Inc Mandated vaccinations for cast and crew on all its U.S productions Apple Inc Mandated masks at most of its U.S. retail stores Salesforce.com Mandated vaccinations for employees to return to some of its offices Walt Disney Inc Mandated mask requirements beginning July 30 for all guests while indoors regardless of vaccination status LinkedIn Corp To allow most employees to opt for full-time remote work as offices gradually reopen Ford Motor Co Says it would reinstate mask requirements for all employees and visitors at its Missouri and Florida facilities Morgan Stanley Staff and clients will not be allowed to enter the bank's New York offices if they are not fully vaccinated Jefferies Group Will allow only fully vaccinated individuals into office and events hosted outside our offices Uber Technologies Inc Mandated full vaccination for all employees to step into office/ Pushed back its back-to-office date to late October globally Walmart Inc Reinstates mask mandate for workers in U.S. counties deemed at high risk of COVID-19 transmission (Compiled by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Edited by Shounak Dasgupta)
Reuters

Lebanon restricts cafes, beaches to the vaccinated or COVID tested

BEIRUT, July 30 (Reuters) - Lebanon is to limit entry to restaurants, cafes, pubs and beaches to people holding COVID-19 vaccine certificates or those who have taken antibodies tests, the tourism ministry said on Friday. Non-vaccinated employees of these establishments would be required to conduct a PCR test every 72...
Reuters

First COVID-19 vaccines donated by Britain head to Guyana and Belize

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - The first contingent of COVID-19 vaccines donated by Britain to help tackle the pandemic around the world left London's Heathrow airport on Friday bound for Guyana and Belize, the government said. Britain, which has fully vaccinated 72% of its adults, is sending 9 million Oxford-AstraZeneca...
Reuters

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

July 29 (Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:. Pole vaulters Kendricks, Chiaraviglio hit by COVID, sending chill through Games. Pole vaulters Sam Kendricks of the United States and German Chiaraviglio of Argentina have been ruled out of the Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19, rattling competitors.
Germany won’t make COVID-19 vaccination compulsory – Merkel

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany will not make vaccination against COVID-19 compulsory, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday, adding that ensuring more Germans get vaccinated, sticking to distancing rules and testing should help prevent a fourth wave. “We have no intention of going down this road,” Merkel said during a news...
EU begins real-time review of Sanofi-GSK COVID-19 vaccine

(Reuters) -Europe's drug regulator said on Tuesday it had started a real-time review of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by French drugmaker Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) and Britain's GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), the fifth shot currently under such a review. The decision to start the "rolling review" of the vaccine, Vidprevtyn, was based on preliminary...

