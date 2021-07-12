Flood Advisory issued for Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 15:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Union The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Union County in northeastern New Jersey Richmond (Staten Island) County in southeastern New York * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 353 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Rain rates at times will reach up to 1 inch per hour. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Elizabeth, Linden, Todt Hill, Huguenot, The Verrazano Narrows Bridge, Port Richmond, Tottenville, Clark, Oakwood, Annadale, Rahway, New Dorp, Roselle, Roselle Park, Heartland Village, Greenridge and Grasmere. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.