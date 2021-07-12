Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Edgar by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 14:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Edgar The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Edgar County in east central Illinois * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 253 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Redmon, or 8 miles west of Paris, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Paris and Chrisman. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH