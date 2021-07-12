Haiti: between political anarchy and social chaos – 12/07/2021 – Latinoamérica21

Monique Clesca is exactly the kind of Haitian to whom the U.S. Embassy should be listening. She’s a prominent pro-democracy civic leader, a veteran of a long career in the United Nations, an outspoken feminist, and a member of the Commission for a Haitian Solution to the Crisis, a group with representatives from all sectors of society. But Clesca says that she’s never been contacted by the embassy. “I’ve never met ambassador [Michele] Sison,” she said, in a telephone interview from Port-au-Prince.