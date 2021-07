Earlier this year, the city of New York and the world of Hip-Hop rejoiced as Bobby Shmurda was released from prison. Immediately after being released, the New York native was welcomed home with a party, gifts and more. Since then, he’s remained fairly quiet. Teasing music occasionally and appearing in Meek Mill‘s “Flamerz Flow” video, he’s kept his eyes on the prize and gone back to recording for his next release. However, he will begin to make himself more visible within the next few months.