US President Joe Biden warns Putin to act against cyber criminals operating on Russian soil

U.S. President Joe Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday that Moscow must act against cyber criminals operating on Russian soil.

The telephone conversation followed a massive ransomware attack by the Russia-based group REvil, which affected thousands of businesses around the world,

Biden, when asked by a reporter at the White House how Putin responded to the call, said that he had “made it very clear … that the United States expects, when a ransomware operation is coming from his soil, even though it’s … not sponsored by the state, we expect them to act if we give them enough information to act on who that is.”

Another reporter at Joint Base Andrews asked the President if it “makes sense” to attack the servers hackers use in the course of their crimes. Biden replied, “Yes.”

Biden’s phone call with Putin comes after REvil demanded a $70 million dollar ransom on July 4 to provide a universal key that would decrypt the information on machines of thousands of businesses. Miami-based IT firm Kaseya, which provides services to thousands of clients, was first compromised, and the ransomware spread rapidly.

In June, the two leaders met in Geneva to discuss a range of topics, and cyberattacks figured prominently among them.

“Certain critical infrastructures should be off-limits to attack, period, by cyber or any other means,” the U.S. president said after the summit. “I gave them a list, 16 specific entities defined as critical infrastructure under U.S. policy, from the energy sector to water systems.”

While the most recent ransomware attack was not necessarily against critical infrastructure, the Geneva summit followed a series of cyberattacks from Russian soil, including an attack against JBS Foods, a major U.S. meat supplier, and Colonial Pipeline, which provides almost half the East Coast’s gas, diesel and jet fuel.

Last week, U.S. Senators Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) announced legislation to “dramatically increase penalties for those engaged in cybercrime and cyberterrorism.”