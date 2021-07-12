State senators propose Officer John Wilding's Law

When Officer John Wilding lost his life while chasing three armed robbery suspects through a West Scranton neighborhood in 2015, the teens were sentenced to years behind bars on third-degree murder charges.

But another charge could have been tacked on to that list had there been a law on the books for it.

State Senators Marty Flynn and John Yudichak introduced a new bill that would create a new offense for "evading arrest or detention on foot."

It will also be called Officer John Wilding's Law.

"This keeps the memory of Officer Wilding going. We wear the pins every day, just as a reminder to us as we put our uniforms on, that he's with us. Not just today are we going to remember him, but each and every day, he will never be forgotten," said Scranton Police Chief Leonard Namiotka.

Current law prohibits a suspect from fleeing an officer in a vehicle, but it says nothing about fleeing an officer on foot. The proposed bill aims to change that.

" Senate Bill 814 will allow officers to charge a fleeing suspect while on foot with a felony if the officer's injured or killed in the line of duty," said Chief Namiotka.

State Senator Marty Flynn said in a statement, "(Officer Wilding) worked hard to protect Scranton, yet our law fell short in protecting him."

Chief Namiotka says while this law may not necessarily prevent a suspect from running away, it will at least allow justice to be served should an officer get hurt or killed.

"The suspects, if they flee, they take that chance. What we want to see is another law that would enhance if somebody does run on foot, rather than a vehicle, there's something out there that we could charge them with if our officer does die or is seriously injured."

Another part of the bill would also protect police dogs by creating a separate offense if one is hurt while a suspect is fleeing.

Ofc. Wilding had been pursuing a position in the Scranton Police Department as a K-9 officer.