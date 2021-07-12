JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice Top 10: Miho Hazama, Renee Rosnes, Orrin Evans & More

Pianist Miho Hazam is among the most promising composers of her generation. Over three previous albums she has developed her signature jazz chamber orchestra “m_unit,” which has led her to work with some of the biggest names in Jazz including Joshua Redman, Lionel Loueke, Stefon Harris, and Gil Goldstein. In Autumn 2021 she will release her new album, Imaginary Visions, with Danish Radio Big Band. For Hazama, this new album represents a new era as part of a growing and blossoming international career. Last Friday, she released the first single from the album. “I Said Cool, You Said … What?” is featured in our Editors’ Choice Top 10 Playlist for the week of July 12. (Text and photo courtesy Edition Records)