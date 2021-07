Thanks for the memories. Paulina Porizkova confirmed that she and Aaron Sorkin have called off their brief romance — but she still has love left for her former flame. “I’m so grateful for his presence in my life. He helped heal me and reclaim myself,” the 56-year-old model wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, July 20, alongside a photo of her walking with the 60-year-old screenwriter. A broken heart emoji was placed over the photo.