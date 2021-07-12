Why You Should Visit the Mendocino Coast

You may have heard about the beauty of Northern California many times before, but it’s something that you really do have to see to believe. After living the last decade in SoCal, I thought I knew what beautiful beaches looked like. Boy, was I wrong. We visited the Mendocino Coast in June, and I was blown away by the indescribable beauty and perfect temperatures offered just off the shore. We left behind the traffic, dust, and scorching heat to find the beauty, heart, and soul of California.