LEWISTON — The guns are filled with paintballs and the raids are simulated, but for any kid that’s ever played cops and robber, the Lewiston Police Explorer program just might be that much fun. Officer Brandon Hall who runs the program for the department, is leading an open house Thursday at the Lewiston Police Headquarters, where young people and their families can come to learn about a Police Explorer program and what it's like to be an officer of the law.