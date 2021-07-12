At Angie Mar’s Beatrice Inn Follow-Up It’s Old-School French Dining With a Dress Code to Match

As a chef who’s been known to wear her white jacket over a black dress and thigh-high, hot pink Balenciaga boots Angie Mar, had more than food on her mind when she decided to open a new French restaurant on West 12th Street. She was thinking about style and aesthetics, too. “I very much live by what [British chef] Marco Pierre White says,” she explains, seated in the refined, white-walled space a few days before welcoming diners last week. “To have a really great restaurant you need three things, and they have to be in a very specific order: ambiance, followed by service—only then is it followed by food.” As Mar opens Les Trois Chevaux, the ambiance will be marked not only by plush velvet banquets and the Waldorf Astoria’s original chandelier from 1931, but also an ample dose of fashion. The staff will be dressed in uniforms by designer Christian Siriano and jackets will be required for men. (Vintage YSL blazers are available at the host station for those who miss the memo.) Per the restaurant’s website: “Blue jeans, shorts, and sneakers are strictly prohibited.”