UN: World hunger dramatically worsened amid COVID-19 pandemic

World hunger and malnutrition levels worsened dramatically last year, likely due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, according to a multi-agency United Nations report released Monday.

The number of undernourished people around the world rose to 768 million— about 10% of the world’s population— in 2020, an increase of about 118 million from 2019, the report said. It was published by agencies including the Food and Agriculture Organization, the World Food Programme, the World Health Organization and UNICEF.

“Unfortunately, the pandemic continues to expose weaknesses in our food systems, which threaten the lives and livelihoods of people around the world. No region of the world has been spared,” the heads of the five UN agencies wrote in this year’s Foreword, warning of a “critical juncture.”

“Disturbingly, in 2020 hunger shot up in both absolute and proportional terms, outpacing population growth,” the report’s authors concluded.

More than half of all undernourished people— some 418 million— live in Asia. Africa represented the biggest spike in hunger, more than double that of any other region, at 21% of the population. More than a third of the continent’s population— some 282 million— is estimated to be undernourished, according to the report.

Children remain the hardest hit, with more than 149 million less than the age of five estimated to be afflicted with stunted growth.

The report was the first comprehensive assessment of food insecurity and nutrition since the pandemic emerged in December 2019. The report said that hunger was spreading around the world before the pandemic, with major causes being conflict, economic recession and climate change.

The 2021 edition of “The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World” estimated that on current trends, the UN sustainable development goal of zero hunger by 2030 will be missed by a margin of nearly 660 million people. That number is 30 million higher than a scenario in which the pandemic had not occurred.

“Our worst fears are coming true. Reversing such high levels of chronic hunger will take years if not decades,” said WFP Chief Economist Arif Husain.

The report recommended policymakers undertake a number of actions, including incorporating humanitarian, development and peace-building policies in conflict areas; strengthening the resilience of the most vulnerable to economic adversity; and tackling poverty and structural inequality.