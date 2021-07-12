Cancel
Chicago Blackhawks To Trade Duncan Keith To The Edmonton Oilers

By Mike Wennmacher
wmay.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLongtime Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith is heading to the Edmonton Oilers according to reports. Keith had gone to the Blackhawks in late June requesting a trade that would allow him to be closer to his son. Keith has been with the Hawks since 2005 and was a key piece in the Hawks winning 3 Stanley Cup titles. Keith has played his entire career with the Hawks up to this point. Keith is 37 years old and has 2 years left on his current deal. The Hawks will receive defenseman Caleb Jones and a 3rd round draft pick from the Oilers. The deal will be made official either late Monday or early Tuesday.

