The Busch Brothers Are Closing In on Bobby and Donnie Allison’s Record for NASCAR Cup Series Wins
HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — The Busch brothers are banging on the Allisons’ rear bumper for the top spot on the list of NASCAR Cup Series wins by siblings. On Sunday, however, the sibling rivalry between Kurt and Kyle Busch was the story. Thanks to Kurt’s win over runner-up Kyle at Atlanta Motor Speedway, each has two wins in the four Cup races featuring one-two finishes by the brothers.altdriver.com
