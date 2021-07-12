Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Atletico Madrid seal deal for Rodrigo De Paul from Udinese

By Associated Press
ESPN
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLa Liga champions Atletico Madrid have signed Argentina midfielder Rodrigo de Paul from Udinese on Monday. Atletico said De Paul joined the club on a five-year contract. He had been with Italian club Udinese since 2016. - Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only) - ESPN+ viewer's guide: Bundesliga,...

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Rodrigo De Paul
Person
Diego Simeone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atletico Madrid#Udinese#Atl Tico De Madrid#La Liga#Italian#Stream Espn Fc Daily#Espn#Argentines#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bundesliga
News Break
Soccer
News Break
MLS
Place
Europe
News Break
FA Cup
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Atletico Madrid fullback Trippier confident signing for Man Utd

Atletico Madrid fullback Kieran Trippier is confident signing for Manchester United. The Manchester Evening News says Bury-born Trippier, 30, has made arrangements to permanently relocate to Manchester and sources insist he is confident a transfer to United will materialise. Trippier has entered the last year of his Atletico deal and...
Soccerintothecalderon.com

Saul Niguez vs Rodrigo De Paul: Should Saul Be Sold?

On July 12, 2021, Atletico Madrid signed Udinese midfielder Rodrigo de Paul. It was a big signing, dubbed the "signing of the summer"; but for Saul Niguez, it was the signing to define his destiny. The explosive midfielder was linked with top-level English clubs, but when the Argentine international joined the Mattress-Makers, it became near-official that Saul would leave his childhood club. In the 20/21 season, where Atletico Madrid won its first LaLiga title in seven years, Saul wasn’t very consistent. He struggled to break through into the first team, and logged 41 appearances(his lowest since 14/15). But Saul has been a fan favorite of Atletico supporters, ever since he broke onto the scene at 19 years of age. That beckons the question: should Atleti make way for new faces, or should they retain a homegrown superstar? We will compare these two midfielders with five advanced stats, plus a breakdown on their way to the top.
SoccerInternational Business Times

Barcelona Rumors: Atletico Madrid Pushing For Barca Striker's Return – Report

One of Antoine Griezmann’s former clubs could become the favorite to sign him this summer. Griezmann is being linked to a move away from Barcelona once again. While nothing is concrete yet, the Frenchman could be looking at the possibility of returning to Atletico Madrid, Sport reported. Barca needs to...
Soccer90min.com

How Atletico Madrid could line up in the 2021/22 season

It's set to be a big season for Atletico Madrid. Diego Simeone's team were devastating for long spells last term and despite a mid-season wobble that threatened to bring it all crashing down, they finished the season strongly and brought the league title home. Now, it's all about defending their...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Wolves involved as Atletico Madrid prepare to lose Trippier to Man Utd

Atletico Madrid are fighting to keep Kieran Trippier from joining Manchester United. Atletico are determined to keep hold of Trippier - but have drawn up a two-man transfer shortlist should United sign him, says the Mirror. The England international has been the source of constant speculation after it emerged he...
UEFASB Nation

Manchester United linked with Atletico Madrid’s Saúl Ñíguez

Manchester United’s continued search for a key midfield signing this summer has led them to interest in Atletico Madrid’s Saúl Ñíguez. Saúl has been a mainstay in Diego Simeone’s setup since 2015, and is well versed in the many midfield duties that entails. There is heavy interest from clubs across Europe, and United will have stiff competition for the Spaniard.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Wolves' forgotten man Rafa Mir emerges as shock target for Atletico Madrid

Wolves' forgotten forward Rafa Mir is a surprise target for Spanish champions Atletico Madrid. Mir has started only one game for Wolves in more than three years since joining the club - an FA Cup tie against Swansea in January 2018 - but he thrived on loan at Huesca last season, scoring 13 goals that narrowly failed to keep his side in La Liga.
SoccerTribal Football

Atletico Madrid, Valencia rival Wolves striker Rafa Mir

Atletico Madrid are eyeing Wolves striker Rafa Mir. After a successful loan with Huesca last season, Mir is wanted back in LaLiga by bigger clubs. Valencia are keen, while champions Atletico are also interested, reports Marca. Atletico see Mir as an alternative to top striker target Antoine Griezmann, of Barcelona.
Premier League90min.com

Antoine Griezmann's Atletico Madrid return falls apart

Antoine Griezmann's return to Atletico Madrid after two seasons appears to be off, as negotiations between Barcelona and Atleti broke down over a swap deal. 30-year-old Griezmann has effectively been put up for sale by Barcelona, as the Catalan club look to address a financial crisis by offloading several big earners.
SoccerTribal Football

Atletico Madrid president Cerezo opens door for Griezmann swap with Barcelona

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has left the door open to a swap involving Saul Niguez for Barcelona striker Antoine Griezmann. The Spanish midfielder is reportedly in pursuit of a change of scenery, while Barcelona need make space in their salary cap and balance their books ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Atletico Madrid playing hardball with Manchester United over Kieran Trippier

La Liga champions Atletico Madrid are playing hardball with Manchester United over the signing of Kieran Trippier, reports claim. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has targeted the former Tottenham Hotspur right-back this summer to give him a different option from the right flank, like he did on the left last summer with the signing of Alex Telles to provide cover as well as competition for Luke Shaw.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Atletico Madrid to rival Inter Milan for Arsenal fullback Bellerin

Atletico Madrid have joined the battle for Arsenal fullback Hector Bellerin. The Spaniard is preparing to leave Arsenal this summer and is a confirmed target for Inter Milan. However, Italian transfer expert Nicolo Schira reports Inter are set to face competition from Atletico for Bellerin's signature this summer. Should Kieran...
UEFATribal Football

PSG attacker Sarabia offered to Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan

PSG have made Pablo Sarabia available this summer. The Spain international is being put up for sale, reports Le Parisien. Sarabia has been offered to Atletico Madrid, while Inter Milan are also interested. PSG made an attempt to include Sarabia in an offer for Joaquin Correa, but Lazio refused to...
SoccerTribal Football

Atletico Madrid coach Simeone: We need consistency from Joao Felix

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone admits he wants to see more "consistency" from Joao Felix this new season. The Portugal attacker had an indifferent past season with the LaLiga champions. Simeone told AS: "We are all waiting for the consistency of João Félix. It is very unfair to wait for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy