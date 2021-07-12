Atletico Madrid seal deal for Rodrigo De Paul from Udinese

On July 12, 2021, Atletico Madrid signed Udinese midfielder Rodrigo de Paul. It was a big signing, dubbed the "signing of the summer"; but for Saul Niguez, it was the signing to define his destiny. The explosive midfielder was linked with top-level English clubs, but when the Argentine international joined the Mattress-Makers, it became near-official that Saul would leave his childhood club. In the 20/21 season, where Atletico Madrid won its first LaLiga title in seven years, Saul wasn’t very consistent. He struggled to break through into the first team, and logged 41 appearances(his lowest since 14/15). But Saul has been a fan favorite of Atletico supporters, ever since he broke onto the scene at 19 years of age. That beckons the question: should Atleti make way for new faces, or should they retain a homegrown superstar? We will compare these two midfielders with five advanced stats, plus a breakdown on their way to the top.