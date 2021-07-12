Cancel
Georgia Starts Fall Camp in Less than a Month

By Harrison Reno
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 18 days ago
With a start date for fall camp in 2021 less than a month away, it's time to look forward to what's in store for the Bulldog faithful.

Since the end of spring practice, the Dawgs have been away from the practice field, where the spring was concluded with the annual G-Day game inside Sanford Stadium.

Expectations are riding high inside the Georgia fanbase as many expect the Dawgs to contend for a National Championship this season. Looking at the roster as currently constructed, Georgia brings back one of the better offenses on paper, along with a defense that looks set to rebound aside from a young secondary.

After a four-game stretch of JT Daniels as the starting quarterback, the offense under Todd Monken flourished. Finally, the vision that was sold to the fans throughout the last offseason was finally looking to be coming to fruition. Daniels threw for 1,231 yards and 10 touchdowns; he brought the explosive passing game that fans had been yearning for under Coach Smart.

After returning all major starters essentially on offense, the Dawgs look set to compete for another SEC Championship after losing out on the SEC East to rival Florida a season ago. The loss of star receiver George Pickens in the spring looked to be a major blow to the offense, but with the transfer of Arik Gilbert, the former LSU tight end, now converted receiver, Georga hopes to offset that loss.

While the skill positions look to be a strength this year on offense, more questions are being asked of the offensive line. Georgia still has no answer at left tackle; rising senior Jamaree Salyer started nine games at tackle before moving back inside to guard for the Peach Bowl. With the loss of former starter Ben Cleveland, Salyer could move back to his natural position, which would mean the Dawgs would have to find a new starter at left tackle who would likely be making their first career start in the season opener against Clemson.

The offensive line isn't the only question that needs to be answered throughout fall camp, as Georgia will be working with a young and inexperienced secondary. The additions of Tykee Smith and Derion Kendrick from the transfer portal bring the experience back to the defensive back room. Still, Georgia will likely have to start a younger player alongside those veterans.

With fall camp starting next month the Dawgs will begin preparation on the road to the season opener against Clemson in Charlotte.

