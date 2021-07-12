Cancel
Engineering

TSMC Exploring On-Chip, Semiconductor-Integrated Watercooling

By Francisco Pires
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 17 days ago
TSMC, at the VLSI symposium, recently presented its investigations into on-chip watercooling as a way to battle issues with heat dissipation. And it involves integrating water channels straight into the chip's design. As transistors get increasingly compressed together due to denser manufacturing technologies and added vertical 3D chip stacking, temperature...

Tom's Hardware

