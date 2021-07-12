TSMC Exploring On-Chip, Semiconductor-Integrated Watercooling

Our theme on Stocks That Benefit From The Semiconductor Shortage includes companies that produce machinery and tools for chipmaking and semiconductor players with their own fab capacity. The stocks in the theme have had a relatively mixed couple of days, driven by news from TSMC, the largest semiconductor contract manufacturer, which indicated that the automotive chip shortage was likely to ease this quarter as it plans to increase the output of semiconductors that go into vehicles by almost 60% versus last year and by roughly 30% from pre-pandemic levels. However, there are several trends that point to structurally higher semiconductor demand, which should, in turn, drive investments in chip fabrication equipment. Higher digitization following Covid-19, the 5G upgrade cycle in the wireless market, and the need for more advanced chips for applications such as AI and machine learning, and cloud computing are big levers of semiconductor demand growth. Separately, the demand for increasing re-shoring of semiconductor production to the U.S. from overseas could also drive sales.