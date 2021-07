Sporting News has released its annual list of top college football coaches, ranking them from 1-130. According to the outlet, it had a six-person panel vote on the top 25 coaches, and progressed all way down to No. 130. The Big Ten led the way with seven coaches ranked in the Sporting News Top 25. The SEC followed with six, and the Big 12 and Pac-12 had four apiece. Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin pulled in just outside the top 25 on the list at No. 26. Kiffin moved up 13 spots from No. 39 where he was ranked last year by Sporting News.