FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Fairfield County family is devastated after they say their essential therapy dog went missing over a month ago. Michele Hudson tells WACH FOX News that Takoda, a 15-month-old husky-malamute mix, escaped from the family home in Winnsboro on June 16 after jumping a five-foot fence in the backyard. Hudson says what throws salt in the wound, is that her husband was in the process of making the fence higher to prevent that from happening.