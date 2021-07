RALEIGH — The global virtual convention of the Jehovah’s Witnesses is streaming through the middle of August. For more than a decade, an annual convention was held here in PNC Arena. Last year, because of COVID-19, the event went virtual and it is continuing in that format this year. In the process, about 6,000 conventions in 240 lands, using some 500 languages, are coming together to unite between 15 t0 20 million people.