Clemson freshman Bubba Chandler selected by Pirates in MLB Draft
College baseball teams are used to losing top commits to the MLB Draft each year, as high school players will commit as contingency plans in case they aren't selected as high as they hope. Clemson's football program, however, is dealing with some unusual uncertainty this week as freshmen Will Taylor and Bubba Chandler are considered highly rated MLB prospects who could choose to sign with professional organizations.247sports.com
