Clemson, SC

Clemson freshman Bubba Chandler selected by Pirates in MLB Draft

By Robbie Weinstein
247Sports
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollege baseball teams are used to losing top commits to the MLB Draft each year, as high school players will commit as contingency plans in case they aren't selected as high as they hope. Clemson's football program, however, is dealing with some unusual uncertainty this week as freshmen Will Taylor and Bubba Chandler are considered highly rated MLB prospects who could choose to sign with professional organizations.

