Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

AT&T removes high-speed data throttling from its most expensive unlimited plan

By Allison Johnson
The Verge
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAT&T is adding a few more benefits to its $85-per-month top-tier unlimited plan at no added cost. Unlimited Elite subscribers will now truly have access to unlimited high-speed data and will no longer be subject to deprioritization after hitting 100GB of data per month. Customers will also get a bump from 30GB of monthly hotspot data up to 40GB as well as up to 4K video streaming — boosted from a maximum of 1080p. The new plan features will be added automatically for all current subscribers starting this week.

www.theverge.com

Comments / 2

IN THIS ARTICLE
#At T#Data Plan#Hbo Max#At T#Unlimited Elite#Hotspot#Hbo Max#T Mobile
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Verizon
News Break
Netflix
Related
Technologydroid-life.com

Who Has the Best Unlimited Plan: Verizon, AT&T, or T-Mobile?

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. There has been a good amount of talk around here lately involving unlimited data plans from the top US carriers. I recently shared my move to one of Verizon’s newish unlimited plans, plus AT&T just announced a handful of important upgrades to its best unlimited option. T-Mobile may not be making any news in the plan department at the moment, but their Magenta Max is the plan AT&T just tried to match.
Cell PhonesCNET

Cheap phone plans compared: 8 affordable alternatives to Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T

Looking to cut back on your monthly expenses? Your cell phone bill is a good place to start. That's why we've rounded up our recommendations for the best cheap phone plans out there. We've factored in not only price, but also which plans offer the best value depending on your needs. If you don't consume a ton of data every month (and most people don't), there are serious savings to be had.
BusinessLight Reading

Five things we learned about the Dish/AT&T deal

Dish Network created yet another wrinkle in its pursuit of 5G with the announcement earlier this week of a new MVNO deal with AT&T. As the week comes to a close, here are five new insights into the parameters of this complex new development. 1. Some of Dish's mobile customers...
TechnologyPosted by
Android Police

Everyone please copy Verizon's latest spam call fighting tool immediately

I've had the same phone number since Google Voice launched back when I was in college, over a decade ago. I've moved (lemme think) seven times since then, and not a single person I still know is calling me from the Bryan-College Station area. So when spammers copy my area code in a lame attempt at engagement, I only answer the phone if I'm in the mood to waste time and mess with some criminals.
Cell Phonestmonews.com

Metro by T-Mobile: Giving away free iPhone 12 mini to customers

For the first time ever, the Apple iPhone 12 mini smartphone is being given away for free by a prepaid network. Earlier today, Metro by T-Mobile revealed that they will be running a promotion that will give a free iPhone 12 mini to their customers. The best part about the announcement is that the device comes with 5G connectivity.
Businesstelecompetitor.com

Moffett: AT&T MVNO Deal Will Make Dish a Much Stronger Competitor

The recently announced MVNO deal with AT&T will make Dish a much stronger competitor, according to a new report from Craig Moffett and other researchers at financial research firm MoffettNathanson. Without the AT&T deal, Dish likely would have gone bankrupt, the researchers argue. Dish had an MVNO deal with T-Mobile...
InternetApple Insider

Verizon expands rollout of in-home 5G and LTE internet services

Verizon has announced an expanded rollout of its LTE and 5G home internet service alongside a new upgradable home router. "With the expansion of LTE Home Internet and 5G Home Internet to more and more customers across the country, the options for fast, reliable internet have never been better. We continue to lead the industry by expanding broadband options for our customers. And with the new Verizon Internet Gateway device, our customers will have a head start to take advantage of a new era of experiences in the comfort of their home," said Verizon CRO Frank Boulben.
TechnologyLight Reading

T-Mobile thumbs nose at Dish with new prepaid promotion

Just weeks after Dish Network said it plans to switch its MVNO business from T-Mobile's network to AT&T's network, T-Mobile responded with a promotion designed to siphon Dish's MVNO customers onto its own 5G network. Specifically, T-Mobile announced a new offering by its "Metro by T-Mobile" prepaid brand that offers...
Cell Phoneslifewire.com

Why You Probably Don’t Need That Unlimited Data Plan

AT&T has followed T-Mobile's lead, adding more perks and removing the data cap on its most expensive cell phone plan. Many of these carriers used to offer “true” unlimited data, but in recent years started limiting the amount of high-speed data customers could use. Experts say the need for truly...
Cell PhonesPosted by
The Associated Press

Fastest 5G ✓ Most Available 5G ✓ New Data From Opensignal Confirms T-Mobile’s 5G Leadership

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2021-- The bigger and faster 5G network is at T-Mobile, and we have the data to prove it. New independent data published today from Opensignal, based on real world customer usage from millions of device measurements, shows T-Mobile customers get the fastest 5G download and upload speeds and get a 5G connection more often than anyone else. And the Un-carrier’s 5G network just keeps getting better, piling on more speed and coverage to the country’s largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network.
Technologydroid-life.com

Is Truly Unlimited Data With No Throttling a Thing You Want?

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. When 4G LTE arrived, US carriers realized that data was the new way for them to milk customers out of extra cash. That led to the end of truly unlimited data plans and the introduction of tiered data, where you paid by the GB. Once they built those networks out more, we saw “unlimited” make a return, but there were a bunch of asterisks surrounding it. Nothing was truly unlimited like it once was.
TechnologyWebProNews

T-Mobile Once Again Has Fastest, Most Available 5G

Ookla has released its latest report and T-Mobile has once again come out on top in the 5G race. Ookla is the maker of the popular Speedtest.net. As a result, the company is in a unique position to offer insights into the state of the US wireless industry, based on real-world data.
TechnologyZDNet

T-Mobile adds 1.4 million net subscribers in Q2

T-Mobile added 1.4 million net subscribers in the second quarter as it delivered 13% revenue growth from a year ago. The wireless carrier net additions handily surpassed the new subscriber tally from Verizon and AT&T. T-Mobile reported second quarter net income of $978 million, or 78 cents a share, on revenue of $20 billion, up 13% from a year ago.
Cell PhonesPosted by
The Associated Press

#5GforAll Comes to Prepaid: Switch to Metro by T-Mobile, Get a FREE 5G Phone Plus Save Half Off Boost and Cricket’s Top Plans

No hoops, no BS, just big savings and some sweet sweet 5G. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced a new way to help millions of prepaid wireless customers get unlimited 5G included on a bigger 5G network for a better price. Starting July 29, switch and upgrade to Metro by T-Mobile for just $25/month with trade in for one line of unlimited talk, text and high-speed smartphone data including unlimited 5G on T-Mobile’s award-winning 5G network at no extra cost. Plus, you can get a free 5G phone. And when you ditch Boost, Cricket and others, there are zero switching fees. No big deal, just the prepaid industry’s lowest price on an unlimited plan with 5G.
BusinessCNET

Dish, AT&T team up on 5G with new $5 billion network sharing deal

Dish's wireless ambitions took another step towards some fruition on Monday, with the satellite provider announcing a new network sharing deal with AT&T. The deal, which runs 10 years, will see Dish pay AT&T "at least $5 billion" according to an 8K filed by the company. Under the agreement, Dish...
BusinessThe Verge

Predictably, T-Mobile’s merger promises weren’t enough to make a carrier out of Dish

When T-Mobile acquired Sprint in April 2020, it brought our major wireless carrier choices from four down to three. Recognizing that this would indeed be a bad thing for US wireless customers (aka all of us), T-Mobile agreed to a set of conditions with the FCC’s blessing that would theoretically position Dish Network to fill the Sprint-shaped hole in our wireless landscape.

Comments / 2

Community Policy