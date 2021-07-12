Cancel
Accidents

Death toll reaches 94 as officials look to secure collapsed Surfside condo site, preserve items found

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48otZc_0augFxwj00
(Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

By Brian Brant

(SURFSIDE, Fla.) Eighteen days after the Champlain Towers South Condo collapsed, the death toll has reached 94 victims as officials contemplate what's next, NPR reports.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said 22 people remain unaccounted for. Eighty-three of the deceased have been identified but "the process of making identifications has been made more difficult as time goes on."

As workers remain onsite sifting through the rubble and debris of the once-standing oceanside 12-story building, Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said officials have decided to increase security surrounding the pile to ensure the site is preserved.

"It's obvious that this has become much more than a collapsed building site," Burkett said. "It has become a holy site."

Miami-Dade Police Department Director Alfredo Ramirez III said that while no crime has taken place at the site, officials want to ensure the area is secure to preserve any personal items found.

"As families are being notified about their family members, the ask is always about property," he said. "People want some sort of connection to their family member, so it's very important that our process that we have in place continues to flow uninterrupted."

Burkett said workers found a business card for an artist and several paintings they are working to restore and protect for family members.

Monday's operation has faced brief interruptions caused by lightning, according to WPLG.

