Carnival Cruise Line requires unvaccinated travelers buy insurance for Florida cruises

 17 days ago

Unvaccinated and booked on a Carnival Cruise Line cruise from a Florida port after July 31? You’ll have to buy special COVID-19 travel insurance. Carnival Cruise Line joined Royal Caribbean International in requiring COVID-19 travel insurance for unvaccinated passengers on cruises from Florida ports. Carnival requires all passengers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, but allows for pre-approved exemptions for unvaccinated passengers if they agree to extra testing and, in the case of Florida, travel insurance.

