As summer makes its yearly emergence, protecting your skin’s delicate barrier from the sun’s damaging rays is more vital than ever. Though sunscreen is necessary to incorporate in your everyday skincare routine, sometimes finding the best one for your skin’s needs can pose a difficult feat. Factor in pesky skin concerns like acne, hyperpigmentation, rosacea, or overall sensitivity, and you may feel like giving up your research altogether. Acne and its seemingly lasting effects used to rule my confidence and my life. Fortunately, it doesn’t have to rule yours. Your ultimate summer sunscreen guide is here. Keep reading for ten protective sunscreens designed for your skin’s concerns.