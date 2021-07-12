Indiana Gets Commitment From 4-Star Fort Wayne OL D.J. Moore
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana football moved into uncharted territory on Monday when the commitment of Fort Wayne Snider offensive lineman DJ Moore pushed the Hoosiers' 2022 recruiting class into the top 20 nationally.
Moore, a 6-foot-5, 315-pounder, is the 12th commitment in Indiana's class this year, and he's one of the top-10 players in the state. He announced his commitment on Twitter. In the recruiting rankings era, Indiana has never had a top-30 class.
"It's done. I'm staying home,'' Moore tweeted.
Moore had several high-level Power 5 offers, including Ohio State, Penn State, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Oregon, Purdue and others. He took an official visit to Bloomington the weekend of June 18, and was impressed with what he saw.
It made a difference.
"Love all of it," Moore told 247Sports after the visit. "I always said I wanted to get out of Indiana, but it really felt like home as soon as I got there. My favorite part was walking out on the field and touching the rock. Also, the weight room is absolutely amazing!"
Indiana was the first school to offer him back in early 2020. And, it turns out, they were the last one standing, as well.
I really do like IU,” Moore said in January. “The way Coach (Tom) Allen is turning the program around into serious contenders.”
Moore is the second offfensive lineman to commit to the Hoosiers this week. Texas standout Bray Lynch committed over the weekend.
Here's a breakdown of the class thus far
Class of 2022 by position
- Quarterback (1): Josh Hoover
- Wide receiver (1): Omar Cooper, Jr.
- Cornerback (2): Trevell Mullen, James Monds III
- Tight end (1): Ryan Miller
- Offensive linemen (3): D.J. Moore, Bray Lynch, Carter Smith
- Linebacker (2): Isaiah Jones, Kaiden Turner
- Defensive end (1): Richard Thomas,
- Athlete (1): Dasan McCullough
Class of 2022 by state
- Indiana (3): Dasan McCullough, Omar Cooper, Jr., D.J. Moore,
- Ohio (3): Ryan Miller, Carter Smith, Isaiah Jones
- Florida (3): Trevell Mullen, James Monds III, Richard Thomas
- Texas (2): Josh Hoover, Bray Lynch
- Arkansas (1): Kaiden Turner
Indiana 2022 commitments thus far
- BRAY LYNCH: Bray Lynch is a 6-foot-4, 280-pound offensive tackle from Texas who has a winning pedigree. He committed to the Hoosiers. CLICK HERE
- OMAR COOPER JR.: Four-star wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. caught a lot of passes from Donaven McCulley at Lawrence North, and he'll have the chance to do it again after committing to Indiana. CLICK HERE
- JAMES MONDS III: Indiana was thrilled to get a commitment from Vero Beach, Fla., cornerback James Monds III, who has great cover skills and could be a huge threat in the return game for the Hoosiers. CLICK HERE
- RYAN MILLER: Ryan Miller, a standout pass-catching tight end from the Cleveland area, has committed to Indiana. CLICK HERE
- CARTER SMITH: Ohio offensive tackle Carter Smith is the seventh commitment in Indiana's 2022 recruiting class. CLICK HERE
- JOSH HOOVER: Indiana got its first offensive commitment in the class of 2022 on Tuesday night when Rockwall-Heath (Texas) quarterback Joshn Hoover committed to the Hoosiers. CLICK HERE
- ISAIAH JONES: Linebacker Isaiah Jones of London, Ohio committed to Indiana on Sunday. Jones is 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, and received substantial interest from Minnesota, Cincinnati, Duke, Wake Forest and several MAC schools. CLICK HERE
- TREVELL MULLEN: Four-star Florida cornerback Trevell Mullen, the younger brother of Indiana All-American cornerback Tiawan Mullen, committed to Indiana on Sunday after his official visit to Bloomington. CLICK HERE
- DASAN McCULLOUGH: Four-star athlete Dasan McCullough, one of the top players in the Class of 2022, has de-committed from Ohio State and will join Indiana instead. His father is Indiana running backs coach Deland McCullough. CLICK HERE
- KAIDEN TURNER: Arkansas linebacker Kaiden Turner loves what Indiana's linebackers do, and he's thrilled to commit to the Hoosiers and join that outastanding group. CLICK HERE
- RICHARD THOMAS: South Florida defensive end Richard Thomas has committed to Indiana, keeping the Florida-to-Bloomington pipeline alive for Tom Allen and his Hoosiers. CLICK HERE
Comments / 0