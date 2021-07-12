Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

Indiana Gets Commitment From 4-Star Fort Wayne OL D.J. Moore

By Tom Brew
Posted by 
HoosiersNow
HoosiersNow
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v7b32_0augFHJZ00

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana football moved into uncharted territory on Monday when the commitment of Fort Wayne Snider offensive lineman DJ Moore pushed the Hoosiers' 2022 recruiting class into the top 20 nationally.

Moore, a 6-foot-5, 315-pounder, is the 12th commitment in Indiana's class this year, and he's one of the top-10 players in the state. He announced his commitment on Twitter. In the recruiting rankings era, Indiana has never had a top-30 class.

"It's done. I'm staying home,'' Moore tweeted.

Moore had several high-level Power 5 offers, including Ohio State, Penn State, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Oregon, Purdue and others. He took an official visit to Bloomington the weekend of June 18, and was impressed with what he saw.

It made a difference.

"Love all of it," Moore told 247Sports after the visit. "I always said I wanted to get out of Indiana, but it really felt like home as soon as I got there. My favorite part was walking out on the field and touching the rock. Also, the weight room is absolutely amazing!"

Indiana was the first school to offer him back in early 2020. And, it turns out, they were the last one standing, as well.

I really do like IU,” Moore said in January. “The way Coach (Tom) Allen is turning the program around into serious contenders.”

Moore is the second offfensive lineman to commit to the Hoosiers this week. Texas standout Bray Lynch committed over the weekend.

Here's a breakdown of the class thus far

Class of 2022 by position

  • Quarterback (1): Josh Hoover
  • Wide receiver (1): Omar Cooper, Jr.
  • Cornerback (2): Trevell Mullen, James Monds III
  • Tight end (1): Ryan Miller
  • Offensive linemen (3): D.J. Moore, Bray Lynch, Carter Smith
  • Linebacker (2): Isaiah Jones, Kaiden Turner
  • Defensive end (1): Richard Thomas,
  • Athlete (1): Dasan McCullough

Class of 2022 by state

  • Indiana (3): Dasan McCullough, Omar Cooper, Jr., D.J. Moore,
  • Ohio (3): Ryan Miller, Carter Smith, Isaiah Jones
  • Florida (3): Trevell Mullen, James Monds III, Richard Thomas
  • Texas (2): Josh Hoover, Bray Lynch
  • Arkansas (1): Kaiden Turner

Indiana 2022 commitments thus far

  • BRAY LYNCH: Bray Lynch is a 6-foot-4, 280-pound offensive tackle from Texas who has a winning pedigree. He committed to the Hoosiers. CLICK HERE
  • OMAR COOPER JR.: Four-star wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. caught a lot of passes from Donaven McCulley at Lawrence North, and he'll have the chance to do it again after committing to Indiana. CLICK HERE
  • JAMES MONDS III: Indiana was thrilled to get a commitment from Vero Beach, Fla., cornerback James Monds III, who has great cover skills and could be a huge threat in the return game for the Hoosiers. CLICK HERE
  • RYAN MILLER: Ryan Miller, a standout pass-catching tight end from the Cleveland area, has committed to Indiana. CLICK HERE
  • CARTER SMITH: Ohio offensive tackle Carter Smith is the seventh commitment in Indiana's 2022 recruiting class. CLICK HERE
  • JOSH HOOVER: Indiana got its first offensive commitment in the class of 2022 on Tuesday night when Rockwall-Heath (Texas) quarterback Joshn Hoover committed to the Hoosiers. CLICK HERE
  • ISAIAH JONES: Linebacker Isaiah Jones of London, Ohio committed to Indiana on Sunday. Jones is 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, and received substantial interest from Minnesota, Cincinnati, Duke, Wake Forest and several MAC schools. CLICK HERE
  • TREVELL MULLEN: Four-star Florida cornerback Trevell Mullen, the younger brother of Indiana All-American cornerback Tiawan Mullen, committed to Indiana on Sunday after his official visit to Bloomington. CLICK HERE
  • DASAN McCULLOUGH: Four-star athlete Dasan McCullough, one of the top players in the Class of 2022, has de-committed from Ohio State and will join Indiana instead. His father is Indiana running backs coach Deland McCullough. CLICK HERE
  • KAIDEN TURNER: Arkansas linebacker Kaiden Turner loves what Indiana's linebackers do, and he's thrilled to commit to the Hoosiers and join that outastanding group. CLICK HERE
  • RICHARD THOMAS: South Florida defensive end Richard Thomas has committed to Indiana, keeping the Florida-to-Bloomington pipeline alive for Tom Allen and his Hoosiers. CLICK HERE

Comments / 0

HoosiersNow

HoosiersNow

Indianapolis, IN
319
Followers
352
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

HoosiersNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to the coverage of the Indiana Hoosiers

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Local
Indiana Football
State
Tennessee State
State
Minnesota State
City
Bloomington, IN
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
Bloomington, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Bloomington, IN
College Sports
State
Oregon State
Bloomington, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Miller
Person
Tom Allen
Person
Deland Mccullough
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#American Football#Twitter#Purdue#Linebacker Isaiah Jones#Wake Forest#Mac#All American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Purdue University
Sports
Penn State University
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
Related
NBAPosted by
HoosiersNow

Big Ten Daily: 2021 NBA Draft Projections for Franz Wagner, Ayo Dosunmu

The 2021 NBA Draft is scheduled for Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, and former Big Ten stars are likely to hear their names called in the first round. According to CBS Sports, Michigan center Franz Wagner and Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu are projected to be first-round selections. Both players were among the best in the conference and the nation during the 2020-21 season.
Indiana StatePosted by
HoosiersNow

Hoosiers Hyped for 2021 Season, Give Thoughts on NIL

INDIANAPOLIS — Michael Penix Jr. can't wait to get back on to the field with his teammates. One of the biggest questions surrounding Indiana football this season is Penix's health coming off a torn ACL last November, but as Penix had to keep reminding reporters Friday afternoon in Lucas Oil Stadium, he's 100 percent healthy and will be playing the season-opener at Iowa on Sept. 4.
Florida StatePosted by
HoosiersNow

Indiana Gets Commitment From Florida Safety Phillip Dunnam

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana's back-to-back successful football seasons have been a huge boost on the recruiting trail this year, and that's evident by the Hoosiers' current No. 21 national ranking among 2022 classes. That's uncharted recruiting territory in Bloomington, where the Hoosiers have never – yes, NEVER – been ranked...
Indianapolis, INPosted by
HoosiersNow

Big Ten Football Coaches Share Excitement for Name, Image and Likeness Opportunities

INDIANAPOLIS — Name, image and likeness is changing the landscape of not only college football, but all of college athletics. Despite the nationwide debate surrounding the NCAA's new policies, many Big Ten coaches are embracing the opportunities their players have in front of them. They'll not only be teaching their student-athletes about how to succeed on the field, but how to also succeed in life after football.
NBAPosted by
HoosiersNow

Big Ten Daily: Kofi Cockburn Announces Return to Illinois Basketball

Kofi Cockburn is returning to Illinois. The star center withdrew his name from the 2021 NBA Draft after entering the transfer portal. Before he announced his decision, he had narrowed down preferred destinations to Illinois, Kentucky and Florida State. Cockburn was a key contributor to the Fighting Illini's 2020-21 season....

Comments / 0

Community Policy