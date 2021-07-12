Cancel
Frederick, MD

Mr. Jon & Friends at Summerfest Family Theatre

By Lauren LaRocca
The Frederick News-Post
 17 days ago
Mr. Jon

Celebrate Frederick will host Mr. Jon & Friends on July 15 as part of its Summerfest Family Theatre.

Shows take place from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at Baker Park Band Shell.

Singer-songwriter Jon Lewis spent a decade playing shows in coffee houses and recording CDs. In 2008, Lewis and his wife started a family, and the following year, he started working with kids at the downtown library in Frederick. These two events started something new: songwriting for children and performing for them regularly. His family music is all about fun, movement and laughter.

Guests are encouraged to bring a canned food item in lieu of admission to support the Foodbank Program.

For more information, call 301-600-2841 or visit celebratefrederick.com.

Frederick, MD
