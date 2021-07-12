Cancel
Watch of the Week: Ulysse Nardin’s New Diver Honors Sharks and the People Who Study Them

Cover picture for the articleMost dive watches are built for human divers; not many are created for the animals they study. But that’s part of what makes the Ulysse Nardin Diver Lemon Shark, a limited-edition version of the company’s Diver 42mm, so unique. For this special timepiece, Ulysse Nardin teamed up with OCEARCH, a nonprofit dedicated to ocean research, and the FIU Medina Aquarius Program, which operates the Aquarius Reef Base, the world’s only underwater research and education laboratory. The goal? Spread awareness around the importance of sharks and ocean conservation in general. Oh, and make a very sharp watch.

