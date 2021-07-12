Watch of the Week: Ulysse Nardin’s New Diver Honors Sharks and the People Who Study Them

With Shark Week coming to a close in a couple of days it feels necessary to point out one of the more interesting water toys that people can purchase pretty much any time of year, the Seabreacher. These spendy machines have been around for a while and have been impressing a lot of people since they are pretty cool-looking and do have their own appeal since the acrobatic watercraft are built to the specs of the individual buyers and air-brushed one by one in order to give each one their distinctive look. These things are impressive, to say the least since they feature an air-tight cockpit that also features a retractable snorkel that allows for underwater dives and a design that allows the craft to self-right itself after every jump and maneuver. In other words, the Seabreacher is an expensive toy that is far more sophisticated in its design than many things on the water. It can run just fine in fresh and saltwater and the cockpit can be designed to carry one or two people, though one has to imagine that anything more than one seat would be a little more expensive since not only are there added materials, but the extra power needed to carry two people might cost extra as well when designing the engine.